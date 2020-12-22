Ayr Strategies Enters into Agreements to Expand Footprint with Strategic Acquisitions in Florida and New Jersey

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF, “Ayr” or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, today announced the proposed acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences (CSE: LHS, OTC: LHSIF, “Liberty”), a vertically integrated operator in Florida, in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $290 million. Additionally, Ayr announced the proposed acquisition of the membership interests in GSD NJ LLC (“GSD”), a licensed operator in New Jersey, for upfront consideration totaling $101 million. Including these and other pending transactions, Ayr will have operations in seven states covering 73 million people, which include four adult-use markets and three medical markets.

“Today’s announcements represent a transformational next step for Ayr as a leading multi-state operator in the U.S.,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ayr Strategies. “Our strategy has always been to go deep in the best markets, targeting attractive assets in limited-license states with large populations, where we can build a vertically integrated presence and have a significant edge. New Jersey will be a leading force in adult-use legalization in 2021, and we look forward to working with the regulators to ensure a safe and robust roll-out of the adult-use program. Florida has one of the country’s most robust and rapidly growing medical programs, and we are acquiring one of the largest operators in terms of store count.

“2021 will be a year of material growth for Ayr in the adult-use market. In Massachusetts, Ayr is already a market leader in wholesale and medical sales and will open three adult-use stores in the under-served Greater Boston area in 2021. Two of our newest states – New Jersey and Arizona – will roll out adult-use for the first time, and Ayr is excited to help lead that transition.”

Mr. Sandelman continued, “Our assets are the most productive in the industry, and we intend to bring this same operational excellence to Florida and New Jersey. We see an incredible opportunity to elevate Liberty’s cultivation, product selection and dispensary experience to the level of quality, productivity, selection and service we have consistently achieved in our existing markets with the deep bench of talent and know-how we already have in place. We are thrilled that our disciplined and targeted approach to expansion has enabled us to build this terrific footprint from a position of strength, with a team that consistently demonstrates operational excellence and great support from our debt and equity investors.”