Tonix Pharmaceuticals Acquires Exclusive License to University of Geneva Technology for Oxytocin-Based Treatments for Treating Insulin Resistance, Diabetes and Obesity, Expanding Proprietary Uses for TNX-1900 (Intranasal Potentiated Oxytocin)

University of Geneva Technology Covers Broad Applications for Cardiometabolic Syndromes

CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an agreement whereby Tonix has acquired the exclusive license to the University of Geneva’s technology for using oxytocin to treat insulin resistance and related syndromes, including obesity, from privately held Katana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This license allows Tonix to expand its intranasal potentiated oxytocin development program, TNX-1900, into cardiometabolic syndromes, which include insulin resistance, impaired glucose tolerance, and obesity. The patents covering the technology are expected to provide Tonix with freedom to operate in these indications as well as market exclusivity in the U.S. and Europe through 2031, upon its approval, independently of other Tonix-held patents covering the formulation and potentiation technologies related to TNX-1900.



The University of Geneva technology is based on the discovery that oxytocin administration in an animal model of obesity improved lipid metabolism by increasing lipolysis and fatty acid-β-oxidation in adipose tissue accompanied by improvements in glucose intolerance and insulin resistance, independent of food intake1.

“The important new technology from University of Geneva will allow Tonix to develop intranasal oxytocin on a broader platform to treat both central nervous system (CNS) and cardiometabolic conditions. We believe that TNX-1900 has the potential to be a safe, natural, non-addictive, and easy to administer treatment alternative for a number of CNS disease states. Our lead indication for TNX-1900 is for the treatment of migraine,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

“Subsequent to the University of Geneva inventions, a number of studies have shown that intranasal oxytocin has effects on insulin resistance and weight2-4,” continued Dr. Lederman. “Intranasal oxytocin has been reported to improve glucose homeostasis, improve pancreatic β-cell responsivity, decrease energy-induced and reward-induced eating, and support cognitive control of food choices.2-9 The effects of intranasal oxytocin on improving peripheral insulin sensitivity, pancreatic function and lipid metabolism encourage us to develop TNX-1900 as a potential therapeutic in obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes management and related metabolic complications.”