 

RAPIDLY GROWING CANNABIS CO. LIFTED MADE EXPANDS OPERATIONS FOR THE 2ND TIME IN 12 MONTHS SIGNS LEASE FOR A 11,238 SQ. FT. BUILDING IN KENOSHA, WI, WHICH INCREASES LIFTED MADE’S SPACE BY 94%

The Additional Space Should Allow for More Production Equipment, Staff, and Space to Keep up With Expected Demand for Lifted Made’s Urb Finest Flowers Hemp-Derived Delta 8 THC and CBD Products, and Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches

LAKE FOREST, Il, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) (www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifted Made, Zion, IL (www.LiftedMade.com), maker of hemp and hemp-derived products including CBD and delta 8 THC, has signed a five-year lease for a 11,238 square foot building located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which represents a 94% increase in space that will be available for use by the rapidly growing hemp-derived cannabinoid products company. Under the terms of the net-net-net lease, Lifted Made will pay a base square foot charge of $6.13 per square foot per annum, with a 2% increase in rent each year during the term. The lease commencement date is January 1, 2021.

Under the terms of the lease, the tenant, Lifted Made, has the option to purchase the property at any time prior to December 31, 2025, and in any event, Lifted Made is obligated to purchase the property on or before that date.

Nicholas S. Warrender, AQSP’s COO and the CEO of Lifted Made, said, “Lifted Made is growing like crazy. We were just bursting at the seams at our 3,330 square foot facility in Zion, Illinois; so, in August, when the opportunity arose, we expanded into the bay next door to our rented unit, nearly doubling our footprint. But that additional space was still not enough. We needed more space for lab technicians, equipment, and manufacturing to keep up with the demand for our hemp-derived delta 8 THC and CBD products, and the space should allow us to handle inventory in relation to sales of tobacco-free nicotine pouches for SmplyLifted LLC, which we own 50-50 with SMPLSTC, Orange County, CA (www.SMPLSTCBD.com). Fortunately we found a perfect property in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and it could not be a better fit for our needs. The property has a great loading dock, we are in the process of building out different labs in the building for the production of various products, and there is more office space for our team. The interior’s just beautiful, and we’re excited to show it to our clients. Moreover, there is also air conditioning, which we don’t have in our Zion facility, and we’ll appreciate that during the hot summer days.”

