Whitestone REIT Publishes Its Inaugural Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading community-centered REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle centers, is pleased to announce its first annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The report provides additional disclosure related to the Company's ongoing commitment to its community, its stakeholders, and its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and is available on our website at Whitestone REIT Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report.



Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to announce the inaugural publication of Whitestone’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. Since establishing our ESG Committee in 2019, we have steadily built upon our sustainability objectives and this report is another step in achieving our goals. Our Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report is designed to help our stakeholders better understand Whitestone’s commitment and efforts regarding environmental stewardship, social responsibility, strong corporate governance, and our ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”