 

Whitestone REIT Publishes Its Inaugural Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading community-centered REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle centers, is pleased to announce its first annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. The report provides additional disclosure related to the Company's ongoing commitment to its community, its stakeholders, and its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and is available on our website at Whitestone REIT Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report.

Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to announce the inaugural publication of Whitestone’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report. Since establishing our ESG Committee in 2019, we have steadily built upon our sustainability objectives and this report is another step in achieving our goals. Our Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report is designed to help our stakeholders better understand Whitestone’s commitment and efforts regarding environmental stewardship, social responsibility, strong corporate governance, and our ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

About Whitestone REIT 
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. 

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


