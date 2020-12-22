 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström Syndromes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:00  |  62   |   |   

-- Study met primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger --

-- All primary endpoint responders were patients with BBS --

-- Plan to submit sNDA to FDA for BBS in the second half of 2021 --

-- Company to host conference call today at 8 a.m. ET --

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide, the company’s melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, for the treatment of insatiable hunger and severe obesity in individuals with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome.

The study met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger scores. All primary endpoint responders were patients with BBS. There were three evaluable patients with Alström syndrome and none of them met the primary endpoint.

“These Phase 3 results add to our growing understanding of setmelanotide’s potential to treat people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. “We are pleased with the robust response observed in BBS patients, which supports our goal of delivering a precision medicine to this well-characterized patient population who suffer from insatiable hunger and severe, early-onset obesity. Although we are disappointed that none of the three evaluable Alström patients met the primary endpoint, we are encouraged by trends in hunger and weight reduction in some patients and look forward to evaluating the full data as we finalize our path forward in this indication.”

Rhythm enrolled 32 individuals with BBS and six individuals with Alström syndrome in the pivotal cohort for this Phase 3 trial. The primary analysis was conducted on 31 evaluable participants (28 with BBS and three with Alström syndrome) 12 years old and older. Five study participants (three with BBS and two with Alström syndrome) were younger than 12 years old at enrollment.

The analysis of the primary endpoint shows:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl and Alström Syndromes - Study met primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger - - All primary endpoint responders were patients with BBS - - Plan to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointments of Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., and Lynn Tetrault, J.D., to its Board of Directors
27.11.20
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) as First-ever Therapy for Chronic Weight Management in Patients with Obesity Due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR Deficiency