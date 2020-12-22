PolyPid Announces Positive Preclinical Data from OncoPLEX Intra-Tumoral Cancer Therapy Program

Company Intends to Complete an IND Package with Additional Preclinical Studies in Various Solid Tumor Types, Followed by the Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial in 2022

Single Local Treatment of OncoPLEX Showed Improved Overall Survival and Significantly Less Tumor Recurrence, and Reduced Systemic Toxicity Compared to Multiple Injections with Standard Systemic Chemotherapy in a Syngeneic Mouse Model for Solid Tumors of Colon Carcinoma

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced positive preclinical data from its OncoPLEX intra-tumoral cancer therapy program. OncoPLEX utilizes the Company’s novel PLEX technology to provide prolonged and controlled local exposure to docetaxel, one of the most widely used chemotherapy agents, in the intra-operative tumor resection setting. OncoPLEX is designed for the delivery of sustained, significant concentrations of docetaxel locally within the tumor site for a few weeks, potentially reducing local tumor recurrence and tumor metastatic spreading.

In a syngeneic mouse model for solid tumors of colon carcinoma, a single local application of OncoPLEX at the intra-operative setting post tumor resection compared to the group treated with six cycles of systemic docetaxel treatment with 2-4 days gap between cycles, generated the following key results:

OncoPLEX arm showed 25% overall tumor recurrence at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery) compared to 75% in the systemic treatment arm, and 100% in the untreated control arm.

OncoPLEX arm demonstrated 75% overall tumor free survival at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery), compared to 25% in the systemic treatment arm, and 0% in the untreated control arm.

OncoPLEX arm demonstrated 75% overall survival at the end of the study (day 39 post-surgery), compared to 50% in the systemic treatment arm, and 0% in the untreated control arm.



Dose response was also demonstrated for OncoPLEX in these studies.

Systemic toxicity was lower following the local application of OncoPLEX versus systemic docetaxel. Additional data in a pharmacokinetic model showed that the maximal plasma concentration of docetaxel was >10 times lower with OncoPLEX than with systemic docetaxel.