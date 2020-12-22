P.I. AND TV POLYGRAPH EXPERT DAN RIBACOFF, LISA RIBACOFF, LANCE RIBACOFF, AND THEIR FIRM, INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATIVE GROUP, LTD., SUED FOR $50 MILLION FOR ALLEGEDLY AIDING AND ABETTING SEXUAL ASSAULTS AND RAPES OF FEMALE SUBJECT

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Szalkiewicz & Associates, P.C. filed a new $50 million lawsuit against International Investigative Group (IIG) of Rockville Centre, NY, a firm run by TV polygraph expert and P.I. Dan Ribacoff. The lawsuit alleges that the polygraph expert from NBC's The Steve Wilkos Show and his family condoned, encouraged, and incentivized grossly inappropriate contact between their investigators and a female subject in order to retain a lucrative contract.

The Plaintiff and former subject of an IIG matrimonial investigation, Susanne Gold-Smith, alleges that Dan Ribacoff, together with his children Lance Ribacoff and Lisa Ribacoff, personally supervised and was aware of IIG's investigators' nefarious conduct. According to the lawsuit, after months of surveillance failures, IIG resorted to desperate measures to control their subject. As a result of their actions, the Ribacoffs fostered a toxic culture and permissive environment for sexual assault which ultimately led to Gold-Smith being raped by former NYPD Detective Yanti Mike Greene and New York State-licensed P.I. Richard Custodio, and sexually assaulted by former NYPD officers Tyrone Dux and Fred Caravousanos as well as former Nassau County Police Officer Saul Roth.

The suit against IIG is based on troves of newly discovered and previously unknown text messages forensically recovered from investigator Yanti Mike Greene's iCloud account, which revealed that the Ribacoffs used investigators to overbill clients. Text messages confirm that lead IIG investigator and former NYPD detective Yanti Mike Greene was frequently directed by the Ribacoffs to bill for hours he never worked in exchange for information obtained by inappropriately interacting with the subject. The suit alleges that other IIG investigators were rewarded for similar behavior.

According to the lawsuit, recovered text messages revealed that Greene, who played a central role in the investigation and carried out IIG's directives, received authorization from Dan Ribacoff to proceed with a plan to "shut down" a lawsuit Gold-Smith had filed against IIG in 2018; several weeks later, Greene raped and recorded Gold-Smith while she was incapacitated. The lawsuit alleges that Greene planned to use the nonconsensual video as leverage over Gold-Smith to drop her lawsuit against IIG. As alleged, Greene attempted to destroy much of the recorded footage he shot during the rape to conceal his crimes, and a hearing for contempt has been ordered by the Court in the pending sexual assault lawsuit Gold-Smith filed against Greene in 2019.