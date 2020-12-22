 

DGAP-DD SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 13:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Koning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Volumen sind nicht EUR, sondern Stück

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.6400 EUR 1312.00 EUR
1.6400 EUR 1640.00 EUR
1.6400 EUR 1640.00 EUR
1.6400 EUR 1640.00 EUR
1.6200 EUR 2883.60 EUR
1.6200 EUR 356.40 EUR
1.6300 EUR 1630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.6326 EUR 11102.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE HAMBURG - LANG AND SCHWARZ EXCHANGE
MIC: XHAM


22.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64093  22.12.2020 



