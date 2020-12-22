Desktop Metal Announces Appointment of Scott Dussault as New Director Following Recent Election of Stephen Nigro

Nigro most recently served as President, 3D Printing at HP, Inc., an information technology and services company, from 2015 until 2019. Nigro previously served as the Senior Vice President of HP, Inc.'s Imaging & Printing business leading a global $21 billion business. He has over 38 years of experience starting new businesses and running large at-scale global businesses. Currently, Nigro serves on the board of directors of Kornit Digital Ltd. Nigro holds a B.S. from University of California Santa Barbara and an M.S. from Stanford University.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Dussault to its Board of Directors effective as of December 18, 2020. Dussault was also appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board as its Chairman. Dussault’s appointment follows the recent election of Stephen Nigro to the Board of Directors effective as of the closing of its recent business combination with Trine Acquisition Corp. on December 9, 2020.

“Stephen is a highly respected and proven leader in the additive manufacturing industry,” said Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal’s CEO, co-founder, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “He brings deep technical knowledge and an unmatched understanding of the additive manufacturing landscape to our Board. We are excited to have him join us, and we will call on his broad experience launching and scaling HP’s 3D printing business as we advance Desktop Metal’s Additive Manufacturing 2.0 solutions for end-use applications across an array of industries.”

“I am thrilled to join the Desktop Metal Board of Directors,” said Nigro. “Desktop Metal has a compelling portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions and a talented team. I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and Desktop Metal management as we work to take advantage of this significant opportunity.”

Dussault has more than 20 years of operational and financial leadership experience and a track record of success in both public and private technology companies. He has served as EVP, COO, and CFO at Nasuni Corporation, a leading cloud storage provider, since January 2015. Prior to joining Nasuni, Dussault was EVP and CFO at Demandware, where he led the company through its initial public offering, which resulted in a market capitalization of over $3 billion. He also previously held CFO roles at Archivas, Astra Tech, and StorageNetworks. Currently, Dussault serves as an advisory board member at BigCommerce and MotiveMetrics. Dussault holds a B.S. from Stonehill College.