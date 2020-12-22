 

THC Therapeutics, Inc. Independently Tested, Patented Sanitizing Cannabis Dryer More Relevant Than Ever

The dHydronator’s SanitiZen technology has been proven to reduce the microbial load level of cannabis from failing laboratory testing and brings the contaminants down to passing levels.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking publicly traded technology company whose mission statement is "Better Health through the Science of Nature," today announced that due to the raised awareness of contagions and contaminants because of the global pandemic, its patented technology is more relevant than ever.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A significant percentage of commercial marijuana flower, trim and shake batches tested by independent laboratories for microbials fail to meet state regulations. A growing problem for legal cannabis over the past several years, cannabis-containing mold and yeast has supplanted banned pesticides, which were found in some of the tested cannabis in 2019, as a dispensary shopper's main cause for concern.

THC Therapeutics has developed a sanitizing herb dryer, The dHydronator, with multiple design, function, and usage patent protections. This innovative, laboratory-proven product is specifically designed for drying and sanitizing freshly harvested Cannabis, herbs, teas, etc. The dHydronator can reduce the moisture content of Cannabis to approximately 10% in only 10-14 hours. Traditional Cannabis drying times can take up to two weeks.

To see test results, click here.

With our built-in SanitiZen technology, we are able to reduce the microbial load from failing cannabis and bring the contaminants down to passing levels. The device can kill surface Aspergillus, E. coli, Penicillium, Alternaria, Cladosporium, yeasts, botrytis, mites, and more. We’ve subjected the dHydronator to 9 independent tests over two laboratories and 6 strains of cannabis to confirm the findings. The dHydronator is capable of sanitizing and drying cannabis without harming the integrity of the plant.

Brandon Romanek, our Founder and Chairman, stated, “I could not be more elated that the US Patent and Trademark Office, a short time ago, accepted all 20 of the claims for the dHydronator. While we expected patent protection, we did not expect to receive such broad protection on our intellectual property. Many in the Cannabis industry liked our technology; however, they expressed serious doubts that we would receive any type of patent protection—much less the protection afforded by all 20 of our claims.”

