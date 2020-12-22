 

SNAIGĖ ready to provide refrigerators for storing vaccines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:17  |  22   |   |   

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to reach Lithuania shortly. With the start of the mass vaccination in pharmacies and polyclinics, most of these institutions will need refrigerators to store the vaccine once it is removed from the low-temperature freezer prior to injection.

To the responsible institutions and personnel, the Lithuanian refrigeration equipment manufacturer SNAIGĖ AB is ready to offer products of the quality and technical parameters allowing to fulfil this important mission.

According to Mindaugas Sologubas, CEO of SNAIGĖ AB, the company’s products intended for professional use and suitable for storing medicines and vaccines have successfully been exported to Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and other EU member states. This is why, in his opinion, SNAIGĖ really has something to offer to Lithuanian pharmacies, polyclinics, and other medical institutions.

‘We very much hope that our proposal will draw interest. We have many advantages on our side, compared with foreign manufacturers,’ Sologubas said. ‘First of all, we will offer refrigerators with no intermediary margin and at the factory price, only covering the manufacturing cost. Second, the SNAIGĖ factory is in Alytus, which keeps logistics simple, and should an unexpected need arise, we will be able to deliver the product the same day. The third point concerns something that tends to be overlooked when buying such products, namely the spare parts and servicing in the event of malfunctioning. In these unexpected situations, we will always be close by.’

SNAIGĖ AB gifted three such refrigerators to Alytus City Municipality. They will reach Alytus’s hospital and polyclinic by end of today.

The General Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone: +370 315 56206



Snaige Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SNAIGĖ ready to provide refrigerators for storing vaccines The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to reach Lithuania shortly. With the start of the mass vaccination in pharmacies and polyclinics, most of these institutions will need refrigerators to store the vaccine once it is removed from the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
Despite the negative impact of the pandemic and lower sales, three-quarter EBITDA of SNAIGĖ, AB, increased