Moody’s Announces Commitment to ‘Say on Climate’ Campaign

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today its affirmation of the principles outlined in the Say on Climate campaign, a sustainability-focused initiative involving disclosure of emissions, a comprehensive plan to manage those emissions, and a shareholder vote on the plan at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Moody’s is the first S&P 500 company to join the initiative, reflecting its ongoing leadership and commitment to climate action and corporate sustainability.

The Say on Climate campaign is sponsored by The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) and The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (UK), and seeks to implement sustainable business practices around the globe by advocating for corporate climate action plans.

“Activating a sustainable future for the environment is a core objective for Moody’s and we are proud to take a leading role in supporting the Say on Climate campaign” said Robert Fauber, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Corporation.

Moody’s support of the Say on Climate campaign builds on the environmental sustainability goals it announced in 2020. Centered around science-based targets, these goals include a path to net-zero emissions by 2050 consistent with the UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, as well as procurement of 100% renewable electricity and expansion of other carbon neutrality efforts. Moody’s was one of the first financial services firms to endorse and report based on recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and was featured as a case study in the TCFD 2020 Status Report.

These efforts recently resulted in an ‘A List’ ranking by CDP, the global environmental nonprofit. Moody’s is one of a small number of high-performing companies to achieve the highest possible score, which reflects environmental ambition, action, and transparency.

Beyond its actions as a global corporation, Moody’s drives systemic climate and sustainability action by bringing clarity on ESG risk to capital markets through credit ratings, ESG assessments, climate risk scores, sustainable bond and loan reviews, ESG specialty indices, and other risk management solutions.

To learn more about Moody’s efforts and commitment to advance environmental sustainability in its global value chain, business offerings and communities, read Moody’s Decarbonization Plan and visit Moody’s ESG & Climate Risk Hub.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

