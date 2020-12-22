Cresco Labs Extends Partnership With Top-selling California Cannabis Brand, Kings Garden

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today that it had entered into an extension of its distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with the leading California-based cannabis brand Kings Garden Inc. ("Kings Garden"). Under the Agreement, Cresco’s subsidiary, Continuum, which is one of the largest full-service distribution businesses in the state, will continue to serve as the exclusive distributor of Kings Garden packaged products.

Cresco Labs extends exclusive distribution agreement with California powerhouse brand Kings Garden (Photo: Business Wire)

Kings Garden is a brand powerhouse in California, consistently ranked in the top five of flower and concentrate sales according to BDS Analytics. Continuum currently services nearly 600 of the top licensed retailers in California.

“California continues to be one of Cresco Labs’ core markets and a major contributor to our total revenue. We believe that our strength in a historically competitive state is attributed to our ability to offer an assortment of category-winning cannabis products across price points. Kings Garden compliments our strong California product portfolio allowing us to open new doors and increase velocity of current accounts,” said David Gacom, West Regional President of Cresco Labs.

“We’ve been working closely with the Cresco Labs team since their acquisition of Origin House and are thrilled to continue this partnership with today's announcement,” said Michael King, Co-founder, Kings Garden. “We’re confident that the combination of our large-scale production, brand prowess and Continuum’s reach and exceptional distribution network will accelerate growth and increase market share for both parties and ensure that top-shelf Kings Garden product is available throughout the state of California.”

“As we continue to increase our cultivation footprint and annual production, it’s important we continue to grow our reach and hold our position as the number one indoor flower brand in the state of California,” said Charlie Kieley, Co-founder and Chief Operating Office, Kings Garden. “This can only be accomplished by continuing our distribution partnership with the state’s leading distribution company and platform.”