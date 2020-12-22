 

Potbelly Corporation Appoints Adiya Dixon as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of Adiya Dixon as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. In this role, Ms. Dixon will serve as in house legal advisor to the Company’s executive team and Board of Directors on legal business issues. She will also manage all legal matters across the organization including regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, business transactions, litigation, real estate and franchisee business as well as corporate securities.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “I’m excited to welcome Adiya to her new role at Potbelly. She is a terrific attorney with the broad business experience that is a perfect fit for Potbelly’s needs as we exit this pandemic and return our focus to driving top-line growth.”

Ms. Dixon added, “I am delighted to contribute my experience and passion to Potbelly. It is an honor to join our hardworking franchisees and over 6,000 Potbelly associates that serve warm, delicious food and comfort to our communities.”     

Ms. Dixon joined the executive team at Potbelly on November 16, 2020 as its Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Counsel. Ms. Dixon succeeds Matthew Revord, former Chief Legal Offer and Chief People Officer, who recently left the Company. Ms. Dixon will continue to report directly to Robert Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In years prior to joining Potbelly, Ms. Dixon held leadership roles at The Wendy’s Company. As Director, International Counsel she managed all aspects of the legal functions for international franchise business, and as Director, Corporate Counsel she supported domestic refranchising and other strategic initiatives. Ms. Dixon began her legal career in New York at Debevoise and Plimpton, LLP where her practice focused on securities and mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Dixon holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Columbia University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University. As a successful entrepreneur, Ms. Dixon founded a legal consulting company and is also a patented inventor and founder of Yubi Beauty, LLC, an ecommerce company which has won awards for innovation.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ryan Coleman or Elizabeth Steckel
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com


Potbelly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Potbelly Corporation Appoints Adiya Dixon as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of Adiya Dixon as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. In this role, Ms. Dixon will serve as in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...