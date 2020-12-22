 

KemPharm Files IND for KP879 for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:30  |  67   |   |   

CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced it has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin human clinical trials of KP879. KemPharm is developing KP879 as an extended-duration, agonist replacement therapy for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD).

If the KP879 IND filing is accepted by the FDA, KemPharm intends to initiate efficacy studies of KP879 in 2021. It is anticipated that certain data from previously completed KP415 research may be leveraged for KP879, including pharmacokinetic studies, which KemPharm believes could potentially streamline the development timeline of KP879. KP879 utilizes serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). SDX is also the primary active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of KP415 and KP484, the company’s product candidates which are intended for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“Filing the IND with the FDA for KP879 is an important step in the ongoing development of what could potentially be the first FDA-approved pharmacotherapy for SUD,” said Travis Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm. “Additionally, we believe that KP879 represents an important development opportunity as it may demonstrate the potential for SDX, our prodrug of d-MPH, to address indications beyond ADHD, while also highlighting the ability of our LAT technology to identify new prodrug products that address unmet needs in both large and other underserved markets.”

A New Drug Application for KP415 is currently under review with the FDA with an anticipated PDUFA date of March 2, 2021. KemPharm believes that the ability to develop multiple prodrug products from the same API with unique treatment benefits and commercial profiles is an important attribute of its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) prodrug technology.

Per the definitive collaboration and license agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), GPC holds an option to in-license KP879, in addition to certain other KemPharm pipeline programs.

About Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD):

Stimulant Use Disorders include those marked by abuse/misuse of cocaine, methamphetamines, prescription stimulant products that contain methylphenidate or amphetamine, and numerous designer stimulants including, for example, 3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) and 4-methylmethcathinone (mephedrone) (“bath salts”). According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2016, among Americans older than 12 years, there were approximately 1.9 million current users of cocaine, 667,000 users of methamphetamine, and 1.7 million current misusers of prescription stimulants. To date, there are no FDA-approved medications for the treatment of SUD.

Seite 1 von 3
KemPharm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KemPharm Files IND for KP879 for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced it has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
KemPharm Participates in KP415 Late-Cycle Communication Meeting with FDA
30.11.20
REMINDER: KemPharm and Corium to Co-Host “KP415 Market Opportunity and Commercialization Strategy” Investor Event
23.11.20
KemPharm Provides Update on Development Pipeline

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.08.20
4
KMPH Marktcap 12M$ PDUFA am 02.03.2021