Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that the company is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM. Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 39 th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital Date: January 11-15, 2021 Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

Event: BIO @ JPM Date: January 11-15, 2021 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

During both events, members of the Salarius management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor being studied in two clinical trials — one trial in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone and soft tissue cancer, and a second trial in advanced solid tumors (AST). Anticipated milestones include establishing maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in its Ewing sarcoma trial, releasing early safety and efficacy data from both clinical trials, advancing into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021, as well as expanding the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients that need them the most. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also the recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.