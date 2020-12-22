Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Finance Veteran Peter N. Christos to Advisory Board

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc . (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, announces the addition of Peter N. Christos as an Advisory Board member. Mr. Christos is a Wall Street Corporate Finance veteran who brings several decades of experience working with start-up and early-stage companies. Mr. Christos is adept at financing early-stage growth companies and has developed hands-on experience across many industry sectors of the economy.



“Pete Christos will be a valuable addition to our Advisory Board. He will have a birds-eye view, primarily advising on corporate strategy, corporate finance and corporate development,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett. “Having lived and worked in Manhattan, New York, for over 30 years, he brings a unique real-life Wall Street perspective to the Company. We are delighted to welcome Pete to our Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with him.”

“Innovative is developing a unique business model and is building a digital payment solution in an effort to help those customers that do not necessarily have access to typical financial services that most of us take for granted,” stated Mr. Christos, Executive Chairman of Abacos Ventures. “I’m excited to be joining the Advisory Board, and just as excited to see the Company move forward in developing, licensing, and partnering with other exciting technology centric companies to build and deploy an extremely user-friendly technology ecosystem with the unbanked, and underbanked, consumers in mind.”

Mr. Christos continued, “This ecosystem should assist those who need it the most, while attempting to drive out the vultures that prey upon them. When you get to the heart of it, millions of good people are desperate to get access to better and cheaper financial systems to help them with small but extraordinarily important real-life issues every day. The Company is working to solve this problem through technology that will drive down the costs for millions of consumers, while driving its enterprise value through true economies-of-scale. I look forward to working with the Company’s growing management team, and other members of the Advisory Board.”