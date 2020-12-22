CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to ImmunityBio in 2017. The Company has an agreement with ImmunityBio that can yield up to $343 million in potential milestone payments and single and double-digit royalties on sales of aldoxorubicin.

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today congratulated ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio”) and NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) (“NantKwest”) on their proposed merger and announced plans to create a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company.

In their announcement, ImmunityBio and NantKwest highlighted that the combined entity will have a broad clinical-stage pipeline – including 13 assets in clinical trials and 11 in Phase 2 to 3 programs – as well as a robust early-stage pipeline to address other difficult to treat cancers. The companies also noted that the combination of NantKwest’s Natural Killer cell platform and ImmunityBio’s immunotherapy platforms – including albumin-based tumor microenvironment immune modulators (aldoxorubicin) – have already resulted in complete responses in aggressive and late-stage metastatic cancers. To date, complete responses have been noted in patients with second-line or greater metastatic pancreatic cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

Notably, ImmunityBio and NantKwest recently announced the addition of a third cohort to an ongoing Phase 2 study of a novel combination immunotherapy – which includes aldoxorubicin – for locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer (QUILT-88). As previously outlined in CytRx’s October 7, 2020 announcement regarding the successful treatment delivered to former Nevada Senator Harry Reid for his stage IV pancreatic cancer, the randomized, open-label study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combination immunotherapy that includes aldoxorubicin, ImmunityBio’s IL-15 superagonist Anktiva (N-803), NantKwest’s PD-L1 t-haNK and standard of care. The study results will be compared to standard of care chemotherapy for first- and second-line treatment. However, the third-line cohort is a single arm with no comparator and each cohort will be evaluated independently to provide a more precise comparative.