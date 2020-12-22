BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares ETFs

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2020 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2020 and could change if the iShares Funds experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2020, for all funds. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 31, 2020, payable on January 6, 2021. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2021. BlackRock Canada expects to announce the final monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2020, on or about December 29, 2020, for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.00000 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.35680 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.00000 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.00000 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.00000 iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.00307 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.24815 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.00000 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.00000 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.89616 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.00000 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 2.94965 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.19114 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 5.00783 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 3.60821 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.22083 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.00000 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.00000 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.00000 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.00000 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.00000 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.00000 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.13674 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.48678 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.69224 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.00000 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.00000 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.35521 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.00000 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.00000 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.25625 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.00000 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 1.65338 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.00000 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.00000 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 2.50494 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.40557 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.04280 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.46362 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 5.65004 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2) XRB 0.11025 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.00000 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.03620 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.49765 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 1.65641 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.36662 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03892 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.14550 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.15801 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.31009 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.21583 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.00000

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount includes an income component.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately US$7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.32 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$7.81 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/20.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



