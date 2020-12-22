Klövern signs contracts for extension of rental contracts encompassing approximately 42,100 sq.m. in Kista

Klövern has signed contracts for extension of two rental contracts in the properties Isafjord 4 and Borg 2 in Kista. The contract in Isafjord 4, which encompasses approximately 37,400 sq.m., has been extended by around five years to 31 July 2027 while the contract in Borg 2, which encompasses approximately 4,700 sq.m., has been extended by three years to 31 March 2025.

