Vaxil Retains Investor Engagement and Marketing Firm

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“ Vaxil ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, announces that the Company has engaged Toronto-based marketing firm North Equities Corp. (“ North Equities ” or “ NE ”) that specializes in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

“We have listened to our shareholders and following our recently completed private placement, we believe that we are in a position to hire a solid and innovative marketing firm that can help us tell our story better,” said David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and continued, “We started the year with the discovery that we may be able to significantly contribute to the fight against COVID-19 followed by preclinical experiments on our potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We are ending the year with the launch of our USAMRIID collaboration to test the potential vaccine candidate’s ability to prevent COVID-19 in animals, as well the closing of a private placement, which together with proceeds from the exercise of warrants that took place earlier in the year, provides us with enough cash to continue to work towards fulfilling milestones for our shareholders in 2021.”

Jason Coles, CEO at North Equites expressed his confidence in North Equities’s ability to create value for Vaxil stakeholders: “We are very excited to be able to enhance Vaxil’s exposure during this significant period in the Company’s life cycle. Through our marketing capabilities on social media platforms, we intend to widen the communication outreach while providing up to date information about the Company to a bigger audience.”

