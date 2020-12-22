NFP Welcomes Specialised Experts Across Business Lines, Further Enhancing Its Ability to Advance Client Success

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate employee benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement, and individual solutions, announced that it has welcomed more than 500 professionals to the company in 2020. NFP remains focused on building teams of experts across business lines, adding leaders with the market focus to help companies in a variety of industries navigate complex risks. As a result, NFP's current and future clients have the opportunity to address a wide variety of insurance needs through one integrated and collaborative organisation.

Additions to NFP's team in 2020 include:

Akhil Chopra , managing director, Cyber Liability Practice leader

, managing director, Cyber Liability Practice leader Elissa Doroff , managing director, Cyber technical leader

, managing director, Cyber technical leader Jonathan Franznick , senior vice president, Management and Professional Liability, Head of Claims Advocacy

, senior vice president, Management and Professional Liability, Head of Claims Advocacy Lauren Kim , senior vice president, Financial Institutions Group

, senior vice president, Financial Institutions Group Patrick Lundy , senior vice president, Manufacturing and Real Estate, Canada

, senior vice president, Manufacturing and Real Estate, Andrew Pendergast , senior vice president, Special Purpose Acquisitions Company and General Partnership Liability Practice leader

, senior vice president, Special Purpose Acquisitions Company and General Partnership Liability Practice leader Charles Sternberg , senior vice president, M&A Risk Solutions, Core Property Casualty leader

, senior vice president, M&A Risk Solutions, Core Property Casualty leader Tyson Stevenson , managing director, West region Sales leader

, managing director, West region Sales leader Tracy Stopford , managing director, co-leader of the Risk & Insurance Strategy Collective

, managing director, co-leader of the Risk & Insurance Strategy Collective Bryan Tackett , vice president, Financial Institutions Group

, vice president, Financial Institutions Group Kara Tencellent , managing director, co-leader of the Risk & Insurance Strategy Collective

, managing director, co-leader of the Risk & Insurance Strategy Collective Peter Veillette , vice president, Financial Institutions Group

, vice president, Financial Institutions Group H. David Wood , managing director, Southwest offices

"We are growing in many ways, including through the addition of specialised experts across our business," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "Our success adding professionals who have very focused knowledge of key markets, as well as experience helping large companies address complex risk and seize opportunities, complements our M&A activity, which yielded 16 acquisitions in 2020. We're proud that our people-first culture is attractive and that individuals see a path for growth at NFP."

"Competing for talent always comes with challenges, but competing for specialised talent is often even harder," said Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer. "Specialists are in high demand so we need to create an attractive opportunity that reflects how we value culture and growth. As one of the top five best places to work in insurance, we will continue to refine our efforts with a focus on delivering the expertise, insight and capabilities our clients need to thrive."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance brokerage and consultancy providing specialised general insurance, group benefits, pension and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of more than 5,800 employees in the UK, Ireland and across the globe. Our professionals support diverse client needs through investments in innovative technologies and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg