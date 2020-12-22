KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Outlook Update for Fiscal Year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg



Outlook Update for Fiscal Year 2020



On December 22, 2020, the Management Board decided in the context of the preparation of the financial statements 2020 to specify the published expectations of the business development for Fiscal Year 2020, i.e. a clear decrease in revenues and a negative EBIT margin resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic (last Quarterly Statement Q3/2020 as of October 29, 2020). From the Management Board's perspective, it now becomes apparent that the KUKA figures for the complete Fiscal Year 2020 are significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, even though there was a certain recovery in the second half of 2020 (in particular in the months from August to November). Nevertheless, the overall EBIT for the Fiscal Year 2020 will be negative since it will be affected by further necessary reorganization measures for which an accrual has to be booked in December 2020 in a lower- to mid-double digit million-euro amount. For Fiscal Year 2021, the Management Board expects that the economic recovery will continue; compared to Fiscal Year 2020, higher revenues and a positive EBIT is expected.



According to current estimates, KUKA expects for Fiscal Year 2020 sales revenues in the amount of around € 2.6 billion (previous year: around € 3.2 billion) and an EBIT margin between - 4.1% to - 4.6% (previous year: 1.5%), which equals an EBIT in the range of € - 108 million to € - 118 million. Despite of the challenging economic environment, a positive Free Cashflow in the range of € 30 million to € 40 million is expected for fiscal Year 2020 (previous year: € 20.7 million).



Augsburg, December 22, 2020



KUKA Aktiengesellschaft



The Management Board





