DGAP-Adhoc KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Outlook Update for Fiscal Year 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 22.12.2020, 14:09 | 71 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg
- ISIN DE0006204407-
Listed on the following German stock exchanges:
Frankfurt am Main and Munich
Market segment: Prime Standard
Disclosure of Inside Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Outlook Update for Fiscal Year 2020
On December 22, 2020, the Management Board decided in the context of the preparation of the financial statements 2020 to specify the published expectations of the business development for Fiscal Year 2020, i.e. a clear decrease in revenues and a negative EBIT margin resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic (last Quarterly Statement Q3/2020 as of October 29, 2020). From the Management Board's perspective, it now becomes apparent that the KUKA figures for the complete Fiscal Year 2020 are significantly impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, even though there was a certain recovery in the second half of 2020 (in particular in the months from August to November). Nevertheless, the overall EBIT for the Fiscal Year 2020 will be negative since it will be affected by further necessary reorganization measures for which an accrual has to be booked in December 2020 in a lower- to mid-double digit million-euro amount. For Fiscal Year 2021, the Management Board expects that the economic recovery will continue; compared to Fiscal Year 2020, higher revenues and a positive EBIT is expected.
According to current estimates, KUKA expects for Fiscal Year 2020 sales revenues in the amount of around € 2.6 billion (previous year: around € 3.2 billion) and an EBIT margin between - 4.1% to - 4.6% (previous year: 1.5%), which equals an EBIT in the range of € - 108 million to € - 118 million. Despite of the challenging economic environment, a positive Free Cashflow in the range of € 30 million to € 40 million is expected for fiscal Year 2020 (previous year: € 20.7 million).
Augsburg, December 22, 2020
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 7975-481
fax: +49 821 7975-213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com
22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
|Postfach 43 12 69
|86072 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 797 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 7975 - 333
|E-mail:
|IR@kuka.com
|Internet:
|www.kuka.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006204407
|WKN:
|620440
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1156964
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1156964 22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
KUKA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0