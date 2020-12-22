 

Harry Potter Puzzles & Spells Welcomes Winter Holidays with Christmas-themed Collection Event, New Magical Creature and Social Surprises Throughout December

 Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that winter holiday celebrations are rolling out in its recently released mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label, players of the game will be treated to a series of seasonal festivities throughout December, ranging from special limited-time collection events to a host of holiday decor and surprises.

 In the game, players can collect cards to complete the new, limited-time ‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’ album to earn a mythical Unicorn as their companion magical creature. Later in the month, holiday decor and weather will turn Hogwarts into a wintry, wizarding wonderland as players encounter falling snowflakes on their gameboard that can be collected to earn rewards. Bringing a bang to the festivities, brightly colored ‘Wizard Cracker’ boosts will drop into the puzzles unexpectedly, giving players the gift of an extra gem-clearing blast as they complete puzzles in this magical Match-3 game.

Bringing style to the season, international artist and known Harry Potter fan Zayn Malik has worked closely with the Zynga team to create new customization elements for the magical Match-3 title. To replicate more life-like features for his avatar in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Zayn worked to create new eyebrow, earring, beard and eye customizations that will be available in-game to all players in the new year. Malik has shared artwork of his in-game avatar on his own social channels in December, with an invitation for his fans and fellow gamers to share images of their own.

Additionally, as the calendar arrives at Christmas Eve, players can also visit the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells social channels for more surprises and holiday cheer during the last week of the year.

 “I really enjoyed working with the Zynga team coming up with new elements to the avatar creator,” said Zayn Malik. “I feel like seeing the animated version of myself in the game made it way more fun and with these new customizations that are coming soon, all players will have the opportunity to feel more connected to the game and make their character look more like themselves!”

