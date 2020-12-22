 

Big Y Embraces the New Retail Landscape with the NCR Emerald Solution

Big Y is the latest independent retailer that has selected the retail cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform from NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global provider of leading retail technology solutions that run the store. Big Y will use NCR’s solution to integrate its grocery and convenience stores with a unified platform and promotion tool.

NCR Emerald is a key component of NCR’s Next-Generation Retail Store Architecture, providing retailers the ability to simplify store operations and introduce future innovations in a fraction of the time and cost. Running NCR’s agile platform will enable Big Y to create a consistent customer experience while also enabling the independent grocer to grow and dynamically adapt to the changing market needs.

NCR’s platform will run on all POS checkouts at Big Y, connecting the entire store from grocery, fuel and pharmacy to self-service, gift cards and pin pads. The solution includes payment processing, loyalty and merchandising. Big Y will be able to deliver a consistent, elevated customer experience, both in store and online across all touchpoints.

“With our platform approach, we help retailers deploy new customer-facing applications quickly, so they can keep on top of changing customer demands,” said David Wilkinson, President and General Manager of NCR Retail.

About Big Y
 Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and 12 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with almost 12,000 employees. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as 2018 Employer of Choice by the Employers Association of the Northeast. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y".

About NCR Corporation
 NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

