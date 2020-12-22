 

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Choice Canning Optimize Cashflow with New Capital Lease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with Choice Canning, the food producer. Headquartered in India with a subsidiary in the U.S. Choice Canning will use the capital generated by the transaction to invest in refrigerated vehicles for transportation at its production facility in Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Alok Modani, Chief Financial Officer, Choice Canning said, “It only took us a couple of minutes to do the math and see the cost savings that Wheeler Financial could provide. We are already benefiting from the transaction.” Modani prefers to work with financial services firms that specialize in the type of financing he is seeking. “The bank that finances our inventory, for example, might not have the expertise to understand the details of an equipment purchase,” he explains.

A division of Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd., Choice Canning produces frozen foods at its Pittston facility which comprises a production line and four cold storage facilities. The business relies on four refrigerated trailers and a specialized vehicle to transport goods between buildings. Prior to the contract with Pitney Bowes, Choice Canning rented these vehicles. As an alternative flexible financial solution, Wheeler Financial provided Choice Canning with a five-year capital lease to finance the vehicles. This generates $3000 a month cost savings compared with the short-term rental of the assets, as well as an additional $25,000 monthly savings by eliminating the expense of third-party freight transportation to port. At the end of the lease, Choice Canning will own any assets, free of any lien.

Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services, said, “Financing equipment helps manufacturers such as Choice Canning generate savings and preserve cashflow. Our century-strong legacy of supporting small- and mid-market businesses gives clients peace-of-mind, helping them thrive and grow with the liquidity and support they need to succeed.”

Equipment financing is just one of the ways Pitney Bowes Financial Services supports small- and mid-market businesses. The company delivers a range of affordable, flexible working capital solutions for SMBs and high-volume shippers to optimize cashflow and protect liquidity.

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Pitney Bowes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Choice Canning Optimize Cashflow with New Capital Lease Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Pitney Bowes Named to Drucker Institute’s ‘Management Top 250’ Recognizing the Most Effectively Managed Companies
10.12.20
Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Finances Investment in New Technology for Giuliante Machine Tool
02.12.20
Pitney Bowes Announces 2021 Pricing for Ecommerce Services with Simple, Easy to Understand Rates
01.12.20
Pitney Bowes Launches Same-Day Delivery With SendPro Setting New industry Standard