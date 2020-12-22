Avnet to Participate in the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5

Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, today announced that Avnet’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori, and Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations Joe Burke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast live on the IR section of the Avnet website at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations. A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Avnet website following the presentation.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

