 

Geoverse Announces 5G Cloud Native Core Network for Private Cellular Solutions

Today Geoverse announced its first successful standalone 5G data session using its GeoCore intelligent service platform. Following this successful testing, Geoverse is preparing to rollout standalone 5G across its national GeoCore footprint during the first half of 2021. Geoverse is laying the foundation for delivering on the promise of 5G to the enterprise.

Building on the existing Geoverse 4G-LTE cloud-native core network, which is the foundation today for the commercial Network as a Service (NaaS) offering, standalone 5G marks the next critical milestone in 5G evolution. It will provide industry and users with enhanced network performance to support critical new applications by delivering next generation connectivity and edge computing power closer to the user where it is being consumed. The rapid growth of 5G devices and new use cases are only accelerating and Geoverse is positioned to be a leader in delivering the connectivity solution needed to benefit from this evolution.

With plans to introduce 5G capabilities by mid-2021 to its existing 4G/LTE GeoCore EPC offerings, available to the enterprise today as a hosted cloud-based service or on premise as a dedicated solution, Geoverse is leading the transition to 5G for the enterprise.

Offering enterprises choice, the Geoverse GeoCore service platform allows deployment with a number of industry leading Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors. This multi-RAN architecture approach offers flexibility in solution economics to help deliver a more cost friendly network tailored to the business and its user community.

Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 are continuing to accelerate and 5G will help power this adoption across industry verticals from Smart Cities and Education, Mining and Energy, Intermodal Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, and more.

Rod Nelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Geoverse, says, “5G opens a world of opportunity for industries and everyday lives. As a recognized leader in private cellular and offering a cloud-native dual-mode 5G/4G-LTE Core solution, Geoverse will enable a variety of new opportunities for industry. This 5G platform will provide agility, programmability and flexibility to create new industry-specific use cases that include remote control, artificial intelligence, automation, smart cities and manufacturing, interactive education, and autonomous vehicles.”

For more information about Geoverse, check out our website.

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a mobile operator that provides comprehensive in-building cellular solutions to enable users and devices to roam across public carrier networks seamlessly and securely. The company’s private 5G/LTE wireless network offering—using innovations like citizens broadband radio service (CBRS)—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, robust, and flexible network for private applications and high-performance coverage for tenants and visitors. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator across the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating connectivity solutions for enterprise verticals, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

