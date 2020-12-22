PolarityTE Announces $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE), a company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-dedicated institutional investor providing for the purchase and sale of 10,688,043 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 10,688,043 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined purchase price of $0.7485. The securities are being offered in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.624 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock or the pre-funded warrants, and the accompanying warrants, can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.