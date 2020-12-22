 Boomer Naturals Announces Uplist to OTCQB Venture Markets

"We’re honored to be officially trading on a higher-tier market which creates increased visibility on the OTC Venture Market,” said Boomer Naturals CEO Mike Quaid. “This move demonstrates to our investors our positive momentum and growth, especially with our successful expansion into the Personal Protective Equipment category. We believe this increased investor access positions us to continue our momentum throughout 2021.”

Boomer Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: BOMH) , through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals Inc., a health and wellness company, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market. Boomer Naturals will continue to trade under the ticker “BOMH”.

The OTCQB is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC whereas the OTC Pink is not. The majority of broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, this has resulted in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that ascend to the OTCQB tier.

OTC Markets Group is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. It is headquartered in New York City. OTC-traded securities are organized into three markets: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink.

On December 16th, 2020, the Company provided first quarter 2021 results and full year guidance. Boomer Naturals generated $28.8 million of revenue for first Quarter ending October 31, 2020; achieving top-end of guidance range. First fiscal quarter 2021 operating income increased to $7.9 million. The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $100 million to $115 million for the full year fiscal 2021 and net income in the range of $25 million to $35 million for the same period.

In November 2020, Boomer Naturals began a distribution deal with the Chevron Terrible Herbst network in Nevada, with over 100 locations, to distribute Boomer Naturals, face coverings. In December 2020, the Company became a vendor partner with Core-Mark, a leading marketer to the North American Convenience retail industry, to distribute the Company’s face coverings.

About Boomer Holdings, Inc.

Boomer Naturals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boomer Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC: BOMH). Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. Boomer Naturals has two divisions, Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy Living’s flagship product, Boomer Botanics, is an all-natural botanical blend that helps the body function at its prime. Boomer Naturals’ Healthy Living products are designed to balance the body and help decrease symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional health challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skin care products. Boomer Naturals Personal Protection Equipment offers consumers and businesses PPE of the highest quality with industry-leading reliability. The PPE division’s flagship product, Boomer Silver Infused Reusable Protective Cloth Face Coverings, are America’s best-selling consumer face coverings. Boomer Naturals’ products are available online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale.com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com. Boomer Naturals’ products are also available at the Boomer Naturals retail store, CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, and resorts and golf shops across the country. For more information, please visit www.boomernaturals.com.