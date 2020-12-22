 

Twist Bioscience to Expand Commercial Capabilities with Factory of the Future

22.12.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced plans to expand its manufacturing and commercial capabilities with the addition of the “Factory of the Future” just outside of Portland, Oregon in Wilsonville. The 110,000-square-foot facility is expected to become operational in 2022 and potentially bring up to 400 jobs to the region over several years.

“The Portland area is an established technology hub relatively close in proximity to our headquarters with a growing number of biotechnology companies, providing access to talent and advanced manufacturing to increase the speed of production and deliver products to our customers faster,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Leproust continued, “We are expanding our customer base and ramping production of our products at an exceptional rate. The Factory of the Future allows us to support the increasing needs of our customers as they scale globally and plan for aggressive growth into synthetic biology and biopharma market segments we cannot serve today.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: statements regarding the time frame in which the facility will become operational; and the expected benefits to Twist Bioscience, its customers and the Portland region from the establishment of the facility, including without limitation expected improvements to total addressable market and value proposition and future product innovation. These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the facility does not become operational on the expected time frame or at all due to construction or other delays, as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. risks and uncertainties set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 27, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Twist Bioscience’s results of operations, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Twist Bioscience’s stock price. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

