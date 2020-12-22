 

Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Confirmation of Antiviral Activity of ADX-1612

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 antiviral activity of ADX-1612, in addition to novel anti-inflammatory activity in SARS-CoV-2-infected primary human cells in preclinical studies. The results are derived from an international collaboration with the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC) in Berlin, Germany, which plans additional studies with colleagues at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin University Hospital in cell and animal COVID-19 models.

“The antiviral and anti-inflammatory activity of ADX-1612 demonstrated in COVID-19 models may be applicable to viral diseases generally,” stated Emanuel Wyler, Ph.D., Research Scientist at MDC.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Aldeyra as we advance ADX-1612 to additional cell and animal models to further characterize the activity of ADX-1612 in COVID-19 and other viral infections,” added Markus Landthaler, Ph.D., Group Leader of the Coronavirus Task Force and the Laboratory for RNA Biology and Post-transcriptional Regulation at MDC.

In May 2020, Dr. Wyler and colleagues identified HSP90 as a key antiviral target against SARS-CoV-21 and have confirmed the antiviral activity of ADX-1612, a potent HSP90 inhibitor, reported by Aldeyra earlier this year. Additional reports of the activity of ADX-1612, also known as ganetespib, and other HSP90 inhibitors have been subsequently published by independent laboratories.2

The anti-inflammatory activity of ADX-1612, as assessed by cytokine transcription in SARS-CoV-2-infected primary human cells, included down-regulation of TNF-α, IFN-1β, IL-6, and a variety of other cytokines and pro-inflammatory mediators.

“We are thrilled to work with the MDC as we continue to characterize the activity of ADX-1612 as a potential antiviral and immune-modulating approach for the treatment of serious viral infections,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra.

About ADX-1612

ADX-1612, which has been clinically tested in more than 1,600 subjects for the potential treatment of cancer, is an inhibitor of chaperone protein HSP90, a target widely implicated in viral disease.3 Complementary to the nucleic acid inhibition mechanism of action of remdesivir and related antiviral compounds, ADX-1612 potentially leads to the inhibition of proteins associated with viral replication and infection, and thereby may enhance the activity of other antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 and other viral infections. Importantly, via comprehensive expression profiling of human cell lines infected with SARS-CoV-2, HSP90 was identified as a key pharmaceutical target for viral inhibition.1 More recently, the anti-inflammatory activity of ADX-1612 has been demonstrated in SARS-CoV-2-infected human cells.

