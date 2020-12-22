 

Philips, BioIntelliSense and University of Colorado receive U.S. Department of Defense funding for early COVID-19 detection

December 22, 2020

In 2,500-person trial, partners to validate FDA-cleared BioSticker for clinical confidence in detecting infection

Cambridge, MA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and BioIntelliSense, Inc. [1], a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced they have been selected by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) to receive nearly USD 2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through a Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) award to validate BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioSticker device for the early detection of COVID-19 symptoms. The goal of the award is to accelerate the use of wearable diagnostics for the benefit of military and public health through the early identification and containment of pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

Working with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the clinical study will consist of 2,500 eligible participants with a recent, known COVID-19 exposure and/or a person experiencing early COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals may learn more about the study eligibility and enrol online at www.BioStickerCOVIDstudy.com. The research will focus on the validation of BioIntelliSense’s BioSticker for early detection of COVID-like symptoms, as well as assessment of scalability, reliability, software interface, and user environment testing.

“Key industry and academic partnerships provide DoD a timely opportunity to field medical-grade wearables capable of high-frequency physiologic surveillance,” stated Commander Christopher Steele, Director of the Military Operational Medicine Research Program at USAMRDC. “Our goals are to capitalize on mature, wearable tech and validate predictive algorithms to identify COVID-19 positive individuals that have yet to show clear medical symptoms. Outputs can directly maximize military preparedness and provide immediate benefit for the general population as these tools can be used outside of medical treatment facilities.”

While previous studies have shown potential using consumer wearables in relation to COVID-19, this study will leverage BioIntelliSense’s medical grade wearable, the BioSticker, which enables continuous multi-parameter vital signs monitoring for 30 days and captures data across a broad set of vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events, including those directly associated with COVID-19.  With its integration into Philips’ remote patient monitoring offerings, this is another example of how cloud-based data collection takes place seamlessly, across multiple settings, from the hospital to the home. Allowing data to be turned into actionable insights and care interventions, while providing connected, patient-centered care across the health continuum.

