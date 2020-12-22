 

Constellium Appoints Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

PARIS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that Mr. Jean-Christophe Deslarzes will be appointed as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors in January 2021. The Board expects to put forward the nomination of Mr. Deslarzes as a Non-Executive Director at the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021.

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes has been a member of the Board of Directors of The Adecco Group since April 2015 and Chairman of the Board since April 2020. Mr. Deslarzes has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABB India Limited since February 2018.

Mr. Deslarzes began his career in 1991 as a tax and legal consultant at Arthur Andersen in Switzerland. From 1994 to 2010, he worked at Rio Tinto and its predecessor companies, Alcan and Alusuisse, in human resources and general management roles in Europe and Canada, including as Senior Vice President Human Resources and member of the Executive Committee of Alcan Group as well as President and CEO, Downstream Aluminium Businesses, Rio Tinto, based in Canada. He served as Chief Human Resources and Organization Officer and member of the Executive Board at Carrefour Group, based in France, from 2010 to 2013 and most recently as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee of ABB Group, based in Zurich, Switzerland, from 2013 to 2019.

A Swiss national, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes holds a master’s degree in Law from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com 		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Constellium Bearer (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Constellium Appoints Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Advisor to the Board of Directors PARIS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that Mr. Jean-Christophe Deslarzes will be appointed as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors in January 2021. The Board expects to put forward the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Constellium’s operations in Neuf-Brisach certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative