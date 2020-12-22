 

A Word of Thanks and Warm Holiday Wishes from the CEO and Founder of Xeriant

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI)

The holiday season is like no other time of the year. We reflect on the cherished memories of the past, create new ones with family and friends, and look forward to an exciting new year. I am personally grateful for my opportunity at Xeriant, where we can make a difference in people’s lives through innovation.

The primary goal during our first year as a public company was to set the stage for Xeriant’s future success. We are proud of the work that our team has performed over this past year and continue to be dedicated to excellence. As a result, Xeriant is well-positioned for a strong 2021.

Xeriant is not only focused on longer-term initiatives, like developing a new generation of aircraft, but on producing current revenue. We could not be more enthusiastic about our plans for next year. Expect some announcements in early 2021, as well as an offering, which we’ve been preparing.  

We are thankful for our growing list of loyal shareholders and for our talented business partners, who will help ensure that we accomplish our mission of discovering and advancing revolutionary technologies.

I want to wish you a season of happiness, and hope all of your wishes come true!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Keith Duffy
CEO

ABOUT XERIANT

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI. 

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

XERIANT, INC. CORPORATE

Keith Duffy, CEO
Innovation Centre #1
3998 FAU Blvd., Suite 309
Boca Raton, FL 33431
561-491-9595
corporate@xeriant.com
www.xeriant.com 


