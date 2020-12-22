Zurvita Welcomes Vince Welch as Zurvita Endorser

“Vince has great character and high integrity. He’s come at a very momentous time in our company and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him into the Zurvita family. From his time on air to the big screen, we’ve watched his drive and focus lead him to work with top networks and break some of the most definitive moments in sports broadcast news. We think his tenacity and agility are inspiring attributes our field can certainly connect with,” said Mike Vaught, Vice President of Leadership Development at Zurvita.

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zurvita, Inc., (OTC ZRVT) (“Zurvita”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurvita Holdings, Inc., (collectively, “Zurvita” or the “Company”) a premier health and wellness multilevel marketing company, announced today that broadcaster Vince Welch, will be representing the company as an official Zurvita endorser.

Vince comes to Zurvita as an authoritative voice within the sports broadcast industry for over 34 years. Well-known in the racing sector, he’s served as a pit reporter for ABC Sports and ESPN during broadcasts of the Indy Racing League, Indianapolis 500, and NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, as well as occasional stints on ESPN2's coverage of the NASCAR Nationwide Series.

Coming from humble beginnings, he first journeyed into professional broadcasting at a local radio station outside of his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. Soon making a transition into television, his passion and experience shifted to focus on live sports coverage. Serving as a sports anchor, reporter and play-by-play announcer for football, basketball, baseball, tennis and motorsports, he earned a regional Emmy Award in 1992 for sports programming.

Now as a veteran racing broadcaster, Vince calls play-by-play for FOX NASCAR’s coverage of the NASCAR Gander and RV Outdoors Truck Series in addition to his duties as a pit reporter for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Vince joins Zurvita as its fourth endorser. Zurvita has also recently welcomed Jenn Hildreth, play-by-play announcer; Kyndra de St. Aubin, former Division I soccer player and color commentator; and Deshuan Watson, professional quarterback and Zurvita’s National Spokesperson. All four come at an integral time to the company as it continues to grow its brand awareness, leadership and product innovation within the health and wellness industry.

