 

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces at-the-market $7 Million Strategic Investment by Fundamental Investor Acorn Bioventures

- Strategic investment from single biotech-focused institutional investor -

- Enables clinical development of both fadraciclib and CYC140 in hematological malignancies and solid tumors -

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with Acorn Bioventures, LP, a biotech-focused fundamental investor.

Under the agreement, Acorn Bioventures has agreed to purchase in a registered direct offering 485,912 shares of common stock and 237,745 shares of newly designated Series B Preferred Stock (convertible into shares of common stock at a ratio of 1:5), and in a concurrent private placement, warrants to purchase 669,854 shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7 million. The offering is priced at-the-market pursuant to the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. The warrants will be exercisable beginning twelve months following the date of issuance, will expire on the five-year anniversary of the date of issuance, and have an exercise price of $4.13 per share.

Cyclacel intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds of approximately $6.9 million from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement to rapidly advance clinical development of CYC140, a Polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor.

"We are very pleased to support Cyclacel as they continue to progress clinical development of their clinical-stage assets for patients with various types of cancer,” commented Anders Hove, MD and Isaac Manke, PhD, of Acorn Bioventures. “Cyclacel’s value proposition focuses on fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, which has shown promising clinical activity and safety profile in patients with advanced cancers and CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor. Extensive preclinical data support clinical investigation of CYC140 in a broad range of liquid and solid tumors."

"Acorn’s philosophy is centered on achieving long-term investment returns after evaluating the scientific and clinical merits of novel medicines," said Spiro Rombotis, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cyclacel. "We are excited by the prospect that our two internally-discovered molecules, fadraciclib and CYC140, can move forward in parallel. Our clinical development program will evaluate both agents across a broad spectrum of hematological and solid tumor types with the aim of offering novel alternatives to patients with unmet medical needs."

