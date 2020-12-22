 

Alphamin Engages Third Party Firms to Assist With Investor Awareness Campaigns

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announces in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities that it has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged a number of third party firms to assist with investor awareness campaigns aimed at increasing the profile of the Company among investors.

The Company has entered into agreements with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (“Stockhouse) of Vancouver, British Columbia that allows corporate disclosures, editorial pieces prepared by Stockhouse and other marketing material to be accessible through the Stockhouse financial portal. Stockhouse is a leading Canadian financial portal and one of North America’s largest small cap investor communities. Stockhouse.com provides a global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis and opinion and share knowledge and information with each other. Stockhouse is indirectly owned by The Market Herald, an Australian public company. The agreement is for a term of 18 months at a rate of C$84,000 (over 18 months) and does not automatically renew. Stockhouse deals at arm’s length with the Company and prior to the engagement did not hold, directly or indirectly, any interest in Alphamin or its securities and had no right or intent to acquire such interest.

The Company has engaged UK-based Hallgarten & Company Ltd. (“Hallgarten) to initiate research coverage on the Company. Hallgarten is an independent research firm focussed on mining and commodities and is controlled by Christopher Ecclestone and his family. The agreement is a fixed priced fee-for-service contract at the rate of USD$5,000 for publication of an initial research report. Hallgarten deals at arm’s length with the Company and prior to the engagement did not hold, directly or indirectly, any interest in Alphamin or its securities and had no right or intent to acquire such interest.

The Company has engaged London, UK headquartered Edison Investment Research Limited (“Edison) to prepare and disseminate, using a number of mediums, research notes on the Company. Edison is an investment research, investor relations and consulting firm with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and is employee owned. The agreement is for an initial term of 13 months at a fixed rate of £49,500 and renews automatically, but may be terminated not earlier than the end of the initial term by either party on 90 days prior written notice. Edison deals at arm’s length with the Company and prior to the engagement did not hold, directly or indirectly, any interest in Alphamin or its securities and had no right or intent to acquire such interest.

The Company has engaged Guernsey-based Core Consultants (“Core) to prepare and disseminate monthly articles concerning the Company using an unbiased and factual native marketing approach and hi-tech marketing distribution platforms. Core is a public relations firm focussed on mining and mining-related clients and is owned by Lara Smith. The agreement is for a term of 6 months at a rate of USD$4,850 per month and renews automatically for additional 6 month terms, but may be cancelled by either party in writing one calendar month prior to the expiry of any 6 month term. Core deals at arm’s length with the Company and prior to the engagement did not hold, directly or indirectly, any interest in Alphamin or its securities and had no right or intent to acquire such interest.

All fees payable described above will be funded from the Company’s general working capital.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Maritz Smith                                
CEO                        
Alphamin Resources Corp.                        
Tel: +230 269 4166
E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


