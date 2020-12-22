Hunter Technology Signs Purchase Agreement

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and other customary conditions for transactions of this nature which are set out in the Purchase Agreement, Hunter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik for aggregate consideration of US$12 million payable through the issuance of 13,333,333 common shares in the capital of Hunter at a deemed share price of US$0.90 per share (the " Consideration Shares ").

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Technology Corp. (TSX-V: HOC; OTCQB: HOILF; WKN: A2QEYH, FSE: RWPM, ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the “ Purchase Agreement ”) with FinFabrik Limited (“ FinFabrik ”), and the holders of a majority of FinFabrik’s outstanding share capital, that outlines the terms and conditions pursuant to which Hunter will acquire FinFabrik (the " Transaction ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Consideration Shares issued under the Purchase Agreement will be subject to a contractual hold period of between six and twelve months from the closing of the Transaction. For additional information concerning the Transaction, please refer to Hunter's press release dated December 14, 2020 which is available under Hunter's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company has also granted options to acquire 1,330,000 common shares of Hunter to certain directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of USD $0.90 per share for a period of up to three years, with one-third of the options granted vesting every 6 months, beginning June 22, 2021. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of Hunter's 2020 stock option plan.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.