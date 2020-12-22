RenovaCare Chairman Discusses 2020 Highlights and Provides 2021 Outlook

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), a clinical-stage developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, announced today that it has issued the following year-end letter from its Chairman and CEO, Alan L. Rubino to the Company’s stockholders and interested parties:

2020 has been a pivotal year for RenovaCare. We successfully achieved a series of planned milestones, the most important of which was a conditional FDA approval in August for our Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) that will enable us to commence clinical trials of our CellMist System and SkinGun next year.

During the year, we:

assembled and integrated a team of leaders with significant regenerative medicine, biomedical, and pharmaceutical experience;

launched our research and development innovation center for organ and tissue regeneration, based in Germany;

entered into several strategic partnerships to provide product design, manufacturing, product testing, and regulatory support; and

continued to bolster and expand our intellectual property portfolio.

It was an important year during which diligent preparation and strategic execution propelled the Company’s technology towards clinical development.

Our success in 2020 has us well-positioned for next steps while we continue building shareholder value by advancing, through self-advancement and key partnerships, our product portfolio towards regulatory approval and commercialization.

RenovaCare Regenerative Cell Therapy Technologies Have the Potential to Become a Best-In-Class Wound Healing Platform and the Eventual Standard-Of-Care for the Treatment of Burns

We believe our regenerative therapeutics portfolio will prove to be well-differentiated, address unmet medical needs, and deliver significant clinical benefits to patients.

The RenovaCare approach for the treatment of severe burns is simple: the burn patient provides a small skin sample. Our CellMist System renders large quantities of highly viable skin cells and stem cells enzymatically from autologous donor skin tissue. These isolated cells are topically applied as a gentle, fine mist onto partial-thickness second degree thermal burn wounds using our unique and patented SkinGun spray device. Our skin cell therapy is a single procedure that is completed in only several hours.