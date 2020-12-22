Loncor Reports Significant Gold Intercepts at its Flagship Adumbi Deposit

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the second core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected significant gold intersections of 33.30 metres grading 3.25 g/t gold (including 5.70 metres grading 7.00 g/t Au and 9.07 metres grading 5.11 g/t Au) and 10.45 metres grading 3.88 g/t Au, at its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1 below).

Mineralized sections are summarised in the table below:

Borehole Number From (m) To (m) Intersected Width (m) Grade (g/t) Au LADD003 224.55 235.00 10.45 3.88 LADD003 253.50 286.80 33.30 3.25 LADD003 Incl. 253.50 259.20 5.70 7.00 LADD003 Incl. 277.73 286.80 9.07 5.11

Borehole LADD003 had an inclination of minus 57 degrees and azimuth of 220 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 80% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut. Borehole LADD003 was drilled in place of LADD002 which was stopped after deviating from its intended target depth.

Commenting on these latest drilling results, Loncor President Peter Cowley said: “We are very encouraged by the results of the first two core holes of our 7,000 metre drilling program at Adumbi where we are targeting a significant increase of resources, both within and below the open pit shell. These two infill holes were drilled within the open pit shell where there is already an inferred resource of 2.19 million ounces (28.97 million tonnes grading 2.35 g/t gold). These results will further increase the inferred resource. Deeper drilling is now being focussed on the plunging/downdip mineralization below the pit shell.”