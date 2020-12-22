 

AABB - Asia Metals Reaches Advanced Stage Negotiations With Joint Venture Partner For Purchase Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has progressed to an advanced stage of negotiations regarding the purchase proposal for the mineral property and mining operations facilities in the Guerrero Gold Belt, Mexico, with Joint Venture Partner (JVP), Qiangda Investments & Economics Co. Ltd. (QIEC). AABB recently held several special meetings in Mexico City to discuss the details of the purchase proposal and potential agreement options regarding the GGB assets. Negotiations have since been ongoing, but are nearing completion, and will continue after Christmas upon the availability of both negotiating parties.

QIEC is a holding company and facilitating subsidiary of an Asian conglomerate. Its operational objective is to secure physical gold supplies for it affiliates’ manufacturing demand and to build an investment hedge that mitigates the risk of instabilities caused by fluctuations in markets and world economic conditions. In 2018, QIEC signed an agreement committing $34 million allocated over a 3-year period to earn-in a maximum 40% equity interest in the Company. The investment funds were dedicated to the expansion of the Company’s gold production and property exploration operations in Guerrero, Mexico. To date per the agreement, QIEC has disbursed $24 million and earned a 28% interest in the Company. AABB jointly operates a management committee with representatives of QIEC to oversee, approve and direct budgeting, capital expenditures and decision-making regarding operational processes and expenditures.

“On behalf of the entire AABB team, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude for an exceptionally successful year and wish all the Company’s shareholders and the entire investment community a very Merry Christmas,” expressed AABB CEO James Gilbert.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:

Email:  ir@asiabroadbandinc.com
Website:  www.asiametalsinc.com
Phone:  702-866-9054
Parkin Investor Relations  
Kevin Parkin  


Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

 


Asia Broadband Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AABB - Asia Metals Reaches Advanced Stage Negotiations With Joint Venture Partner For Purchase Of Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that the Company has progressed to an advanced stage of negotiations regarding the purchase …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Evaluates Joint Venture Partner Purchase Proposal For Guerrero Gold Belt Mine And Facilities In Mexico
08.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement And Engages Developer To Create Branded Gold-Backed CryptoCurrency Coin
03.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Confirms Special Meeting With Joint Venture Partner Management Committee Representatives
01.12.20
AABB - Asia Metals Upgrades Annual Gross Profit Target To $16M With Historic High Production Expected In Consecutive Quarters
25.11.20
AABB - Asia Metals Inc. CEO Gives Thanksgiving Message To Shareholders, With Exciting Updates And Developments Forthcoming