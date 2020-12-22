SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, today provided its third quarter 2020 net revenues and net income estimates and reiterates its previously provided guidance for the full fiscal year ending February 28, 2021.

Estimates third quarter revenue approaching $17 million and net income approaching $10 million.

Based on these estimates year-to-date revenues are approaching $40.7 million and net income is approaching $24.2 million.

The Company reiterates its full year fiscal guidance, which has been previously provided for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021:



Net income to be in the range of $32.9 million Revenues to be in the range of $56.6 million





“Our business update will reiterate our previous fiscal year outlook for fiscal 2020 and demonstrate our strong position entering fiscal 2021. Our estimated Q3 net income and revenue remain on track. Additionally, our growth initiatives continue to diversify trading partners and increase volumes on the Kratos platform,” said Triterras Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru.

Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru, COO John Galani, CFO Alvin Tan and Executive Vice President Jim Groh will be participating in a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 where they will discuss today’s update. A presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period:

