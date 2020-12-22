 

Triterras Inc. Reports Estimated Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Year; Reiterates Full-Year 2020 Guidance; Schedules Business Update for Tuesday, December 22 at 10 00 AM ET

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for trade and trade finance, today provided its third quarter 2020 net revenues and net income estimates and reiterates its previously provided guidance for the full fiscal year ending February 28, 2021. 

Based on unaudited results:

  • Estimates third quarter revenue approaching $17 million and net income approaching $10 million.
  • Based on these estimates year-to-date revenues are approaching $40.7 million and net income is approaching $24.2 million.
  • The Company reiterates its full year fiscal guidance, which has been previously provided for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021:

    • Net income to be in the range of $32.9 million
    • Revenues to be in the range of $56.6 million

“Our business update will reiterate our previous fiscal year outlook for fiscal 2020 and demonstrate our strong position entering fiscal 2021. Our estimated Q3 net income and revenue remain on track. Additionally, our growth initiatives continue to diversify trading partners and increase volumes on the Kratos platform,” said Triterras Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru.

Chairman and CEO Srinivas Koneru, COO John Galani, CFO Alvin Tan and Executive Vice President Jim Groh will be participating in a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 where they will discuss today’s update. A presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period:

Date: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: (833) 540-1170
International dial-in: (346) 265-0410
Conference ID: 7785995

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 29, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056
International replay dial-in: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 7785995

About Triterras  
Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

