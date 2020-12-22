 

SCYNEXIS Announces Closing of $85 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants and Warrants

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCYX) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants. The shares and warrants were sold at a public offering price of $6.25 per share and accompanying warrants, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $6.249 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrants. The total gross offering proceeds to SCYNEXIS from this offering were $85.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants or warrants. All of the shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants were offered by SCYNEXIS.

At closing, SCYNEXIS issued 8,340,000 shares of its common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 5,260,000 shares of common stock, and two series of warrants to purchase an aggregate of 13,600,000 additional shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants were issued to certain purchasers who have elected to purchase them in lieu of shares of common stock in this offering, as those purchasers would otherwise have exceeded 19.99% (or such lesser percentage as required by the investor) beneficial ownership of SCYNEXIS common stock immediately following the offering. The shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants were issued separately. The Series 1 warrants to purchase up to 6,800,000 shares of common stock have a one-year term and an exercise price of $7.33 per share, and the Series 2 warrants to purchase up to 6,800,000 shares of common stock have a three-and-a-half-year term and an exercise price of $8.25 per share. The pre-funded warrants and the warrants in each series are exercisable immediately. The warrants were certificated and are being delivered to the investors by physical delivery following the closing. There is no established public trading market for the pre-funded warrants or the warrants, and SCYNEXIS does not expect a market to develop.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NHLD), acted as co-lead managers for the offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, and WBB Securities LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, and was declared effective on October 1, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a preliminary and final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplements and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting: Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email to GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; mail: prospectus@cantor.com. The final terms of the offering were disclosed in the final prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

In connection with the offering SCYNEXIS terminated its Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreements with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

