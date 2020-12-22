 

Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small Molecules that Modulate RNA Splicing for Serious Diseases

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced today a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement aimed at the discovery and development of novel small molecules that modulate RNA splicing for the treatment of serious diseases.

“We believe that splice site modulation holds significant promise for the treatment of diseases which today have limited or no therapeutic options,” said Mark Bunnage, D.Phil., Senior Vice President and Site Head, Boston Research at Vertex. “This collaboration brings Skyhawk’s innovative technology together with Vertex’s research and development experience; and fits perfectly with our strategy of investing in new technologies that will help us transform multiple serious diseases.”

“We are excited to enter this collaboration with Vertex, a global leader in creating transformative medicines through serial innovation,” said Bill Haney, Chief Executive Officer of Skyhawk. “In collaboration with the Vertex team, we look forward to using our SkySTAR platform to discover and develop novel small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA splicing which have the potential to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases.”

Under the collaboration agreement, Vertex will pay Skyhawk $40 million upfront. Skyhawk will grant Vertex options to exclusively license worldwide intellectual property rights to candidates discovered and developed under the collaboration that are directed to program targets. Following Vertex’s exercise of its options, Vertex will be responsible for further development and commercialization. Skyhawk is also eligible to receive up to $2.2 billion in potential milestone payments, as well as potential royalties on future sales.

About Skyhawk Therapeutics

Skyhawk develops and commercializes therapies using its novel SkySTAR platform, building small molecules that provide breakthrough treatments for patients. Skyhawk has productive collaborations across a broad range of disease areas ranging from neurodegenerative disease to oncology.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

