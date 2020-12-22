The Noteholders' Meeting of the bond Algowatt Tv Eur6m+1,5 Dc27 Amort - ISIN Code: IT0004991573 approves the amendment of the loan Terms and Conditions

algoWatt S.p.A., GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), announces that the bondholders' meeting (the "Bondholders' Meeting") of the Algowatt Tv Eur6m+1,5 Dc27 Amort bond - ISIN Code: IT0004991573 met in first call on today, 22 December 2020 at 12 AM (CET) under the chairmanship of Stefano Neri and in the presence of Notary Dario Restuccia from Milano, was attended by bondholders representing 50,8% of the bond.

The Bondholders' Meeting resolved, with the majorities required by law, to further amend the bond Terms and Conditions and, in the immediate term, to grant a waiver to the provisions of the loan Terms and Conditions, also in order to preserve the business and operational continuity of algoWatt and Italeaf during the period of time required to prepare the New Financial Maneuver.

Specifically, the Bondholders' Meeting approved: