 

Recruiter.com to Acquire OneWire, a Leading Financial Services Hiring Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 14:15  |  54   |   |   

Acquisition further extends Recruiter.com’s reach across the global financial services industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI- and video-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire OneWire, a leading SaaS-based recruiting and software platform focused on the financial services sector. The acquisition will include the OneWire SaaS platform (www.onewire.com), Matchbook software (www.matchbook.io), and OneWire’s executive search business.

"Recruiter.com's mission is to become the most collaborative and connective platform for hiring talent," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com's acquisition of OneWire adds an innovative, subscription-based talent-matching platform; an incredible array of financial, banking, and accounting clients; and a community of industry professionals. We are extremely excited to combine our companies and look forward to driving tremendous growth together in 2021."

Since 2008, OneWire has delivered recruiting excellence to global financial companies, including investment banks, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and corporate firms, while accumulating a highly skilled and niche candidate database of over 700,000 financial services industry professionals. Recruiter.com also welcomes Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire, to the Recruiter.com management team. Eric’s background includes deep industry and public company experience; he previously handled external financial reporting and investor relations for Monster Worldwide.

“We’re excited to combine forces with Recruiter.com and extend their comprehensive suite of hiring solutions to our clients in the financial services industry,” said Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire. “OneWire will be in an excellent position to leverage the reach and distribution of the Recruiter.com platform, driving significant leads and incremental revenue across our product and service offerings. Our customers will continue to receive incredible client service and can further capitalize on video screening and AI-enabled sourcing software via Recruiter.com.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com to Acquire OneWire, a Leading Financial Services Hiring Platform Acquisition further extends Recruiter.com’s reach across the global financial services industryHOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI- and video-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Titanium Corporation Announces $10 Million Funding Award by Sustainable Development Technology ...
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Drug Ampligen Awarded FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation Status for the ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...