Recruiter.com to Acquire OneWire, a Leading Financial Services Hiring Platform

Acquisition further extends Recruiter.com’s reach across the global financial services industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI- and video-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire OneWire, a leading SaaS-based recruiting and software platform focused on the financial services sector. The acquisition will include the OneWire SaaS platform ( www.onewire.com ), Matchbook software ( www.matchbook.io ), and OneWire’s executive search business.



"Recruiter.com's mission is to become the most collaborative and connective platform for hiring talent," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com's acquisition of OneWire adds an innovative, subscription-based talent-matching platform; an incredible array of financial, banking, and accounting clients; and a community of industry professionals. We are extremely excited to combine our companies and look forward to driving tremendous growth together in 2021."

Since 2008, OneWire has delivered recruiting excellence to global financial companies, including investment banks, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and corporate firms, while accumulating a highly skilled and niche candidate database of over 700,000 financial services industry professionals. Recruiter.com also welcomes Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire, to the Recruiter.com management team. Eric’s background includes deep industry and public company experience; he previously handled external financial reporting and investor relations for Monster Worldwide.

“We’re excited to combine forces with Recruiter.com and extend their comprehensive suite of hiring solutions to our clients in the financial services industry,” said Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire. “OneWire will be in an excellent position to leverage the reach and distribution of the Recruiter.com platform, driving significant leads and incremental revenue across our product and service offerings. Our customers will continue to receive incredible client service and can further capitalize on video screening and AI-enabled sourcing software via Recruiter.com.”