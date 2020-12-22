 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 December 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 December 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                               

 

 

  		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/12/2020
Share Price:
£6.20 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/12/2020
Share Price:
£6.20 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/12/2020
Jon Marchant 20 20 3,682
Katy Wilde 20 20 2,971
Lewis Alcraft 20 20 7,428
Alan Dale 21 21 1,569
Benjamin Ford 20 20 210
Nicholas Wiles 21 21 130

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-ends-




