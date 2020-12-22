 

Grey Cloak Tech Completes Successful Pilot Study on its Fuel4Thought Migraine Formula with Positive Results

Fuel4Thought proprietary Migraine formulation is similar to their recently released Brain Booster, but scientifically designed to try and provide millions of sufferers a natural solution.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK) – (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, (UBN) has announced a successful completion of a pilot study for its proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation to help with Migraines.

Dr. Gerald Haase, MD. a key consultant to the Medical Advisory Board said, “We were excited to study this unique F4T formulation, as previous scientific data had indicated that this combination of natural ingredients could have a positive benefit for Migraines. These initial results were dramatic and the scientific paper has been submitted for publication.”

“Nearly 40 million people suffer from some form of Migraines in just the United States,” stated Duke Pitts, President. “This version of our F4T formulation could provide a natural alternative for Migraines and will join our current release of Brain Booster in the middle of 2021. They will be a huge part of attaining our sales goals for the year.”

UBN has two patents issued and three pending on its proprietary formulations. UBN’s products have been 20 years in development with 90 iterations and is supported by 85 clinical studies of its three-main Ingredients. In addition, UBN has filed for an application to the US Food and Drug Administration to make Qualified Health Claims for its migraine formulation.

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc.
Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB: GRCK) name change pending to Healthy Extracts Inc.), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites:
www.healthyextractsinc.com, www.bergametna.com, www.ubnutrients.com

About Ultimate Brain Nutrients
Grey Cloak’s Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”) subsidiary is a science-based company that develops unique, plant-based superior health technology neuro-products that improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN’s KETONOMICS proprietary formulations – targeting brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior — provide multiple intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing the company’s portfolio. License opportunities include multiple beverage formats, individual products, proprietary mixtures and other food platforms. UBN has five unique formulation patents – two issued and three pending – targeting brain activity, memory, focus, headache and cognitive behavior. Learn more at www.ubnutrients.com.

