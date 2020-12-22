JNA Awards Honourees adopt game-changing technologies to drive growth, transform jewellery world

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises powering innovative solutions that help create a more sustainable, greener and resilient jewellery industry were among the standouts at the 2020 edition of the JNA Awards.

Recognised as an industry pillar, De Beers Group takes the lead through its promise of "Building Forever". The Recipient of 2020's "Sustainability Initiative of the Year" Award, De Beers teamed up with internationally renowned scientists for the CarbonVault project, a pioneering research programme that aims to capture and store carbon in kimberlite tailings to help combat global warming.

When KGK Diajewels Private Limited, a KGK Group company and Recipient of the "Innovation of the Year – Technology" Award, saw a decline in its diamond production margins, it developed a set of machines that is both cost- and eco-efficient to remedy the situation. One of the machines compresses what used to be 13 different steps to six. The new equipment has contributed to a 1 to 1.5 percent increase in revenues, helped lower production costs by 10 percent.

Southeast Asia leading jewellery manufacturer and retailer, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company of Vietnam believes that sustainable business practices will further improve its long-term profitability. Introduction of new equipment into its operations reduced PNJ's ecological footprint, resulting in a drop in the volume of wastes, noise and other pollutants generated. The jeweller, which took home the "Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC" prize, also cut precious metal consumption by five percent and gained significant savings in production costs.

Another company that has a passion for all things sustainable is Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited. The Recipient of the "Manufacturer of the Year" Award uses advanced systems to improve its internal processes and embraces measures that minimise its environmental footprint. These initiatives are expected to recycle almost 3.2 million litres of sewage water and save 219,120 litres of water in the process, while recording savings of up to 80 percent on operational costs of this aspect.

By using innovative solutions to drive its best-in-class production management strategy, Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd of China remains relevant in a time of heightened customer expectations. The Recipient of the "Manufacturer of the Year" accolade invests in online solutions to improve productivity, from its manufacturing facilities to its warehouses. One of its notable upgrades involves polishing and grinding machines that elevate Xingguangda's polishing auxiliary utilisation rate, result in cost savings of 70 to 80 percent of this aspect.

Picup Media of Hong Kong changed the game for jewellery photography in 2017 when it unveiled the well-received GemLightbox, a photography solution that allows any jeweller and gemstone dealer with a smartphone to capture "studio-quality" product images. What's more, it saves users potentially hundreds to thousands of dollars in commissioned photo shoots.

When Laxmi Diamonds of India tapped the previously unexplored market for lightweight, closed-set 22 karat gold and diamond jewellery, the company also integrated CAD/CAM casting technology into its design and manufacturing process. The shift from handmade to CAD/CAM has shortened the production time for 1,500 pieces of jewellery from one month to 12 days.

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery since 2012, the 2020 JNA Awards Honourees were recognised and the Recipients were announced in the first-ever hybrid JNA Awards Ceremony in October. To view this year's list of Award Recipients and Honourees, click here.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Limited.

